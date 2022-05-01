Primo Spears commits to Georgetown!

Amir “Primo” Spears joins the Hilltop! The Duquense guard is just a freshman, so he has three years of eligibility left. Spears showed flashes of stardom on a very weak Dukes roster, putting up 89 points in their final three games, including an impressive 34 against La Salle.

Primo is an effective scorer at all three levels, with a pretty impressive dribble pull-up game. There’s no denying that he had the green light for Duquense, and his shot selection will have to be reigned in a little bit, as he was constantly taking, though sometimes making, some incredibly tough shots for the Dukes. He can effectively create shots for himself, too, something he had to do often at Duquense.

Freshmen G @primo_spears avg 12.7ppg & cemented himself quickly as a tough shot maker & lethal iso threat



Always room for improvement for a young player like him but he’s got all the tools to be great ⭐️



Who gets him ?? @GeorgetownHoops @HilltopHoops_ @JTheSportsDude @BPrzybylo pic.twitter.com/CSPXoqZg81 — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) April 29, 2022

If I haven’t mentioned it enough, that Duquense team was bad. So, where the shooting percentages don’t look the prettiest, he has solid mechanics on his jumper, with a pretty high release point. Add on that he was a freshman PG, the center of attention on a bad team, and I think you can get the idea. Those percentages should go up with more consistent scoring options around him. The dude can play.

With some of the players that Georgetown is bringing in, along with some they are rumored to be picking up, a point guard who can create his own shot, and shots for others was a major need. Especially in a conference with some excellent guards, like the Big East has. Spears will be used to the defense giving him a ton of attention, and his skillset translates to the Big East.

Georgetown needed a lead guard after last season. I think Primo can fill that spot. Welcome to the HIlltop, Primo!