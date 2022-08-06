Transfer Profile: Bryson Mozone

Bryson Mozone

Height: 6-6

Former School: South Carolina Upstate

New School: Georgetown

Years Remaining: One

Recruiting Ranking: Unranked

2021-22 Stats: 15.8 ppg/5.7 rpg/1.3 apg/33.2 mpg; 44.6%/38.6%/85.6%

Bryson Mozone is one of the more interesting Big East transfers of this cycle.

After four years at South Carolina Upstate, Mozone decided to transfer for his last season and ultimately ended up making the jump to Georgetown and the Big East. Only Eral Penn, the LIU-to-DePaul transfer, played in a conference that placed lower than the Big South last year in KenPom’s conference rankings. This is ignoring players like Zach Wrightsil and Da’Sean Nelson who are making the jump from the NAIA and JUCO levels, respectively.

While it may be a big adjustment for Mozone, he was a very successful player at SC Upstate. He surpassed 1,000 points in his career there and earned Second Team All-Big South honors as a senior. He was incredibly efficient, making nearly 50 percent of his twos and 40 percent of his threes last season while sinking over 85 percent of his free throws. He was also the Spartans’ leading rebounder.

However, in just 20 career games against top-100 opponents, Mozone’s shooting percentage inside the arc dipped to around 35 percent. While he was still able to shoot from deep, his ability to match up with Big East size will be a question given his thin frame.

What’s His Game?

Despite his 6-6 size and length, Mozone prefers to play from the outside in. He took nearly as many shots outside the 3-point line (177) as he did within it (200) last year. His shot has been remarkably consistent, never dipping below his freshman year mark of 37.1 percent and remaining between 38.6 and 38.8 percent each of his next three seasons.

Not only is Mozone comfortable playing away from the paint, but he has exceptional range. Check out this deep shot he hit against Tennessee last season.

Mozone (No. 5) is a lanky wing forward with impressive range. He's a career 38.6% 3-point shooter. pic.twitter.com/BSMHsZwg3L — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) August 5, 2022

Saying he can shoot from the logo may be generous given the sheer width of Tennessee’s midcourt wordmark, but Mozone was comfortable shooting from most places on the court last year.

That includes the mid-range as well, where he hit 53 of 136 attempts last year. While he could be more efficient here, he’s effective enough to threaten defenses still.

Mozone can score at all three levels, with his length helping him get open for shots. pic.twitter.com/dBtMxFMwPt — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) August 5, 2022

He was also a 70.3 percent shooter at the rim last season, a remarkable number. While he certainly won’t finish at that level next year, he has the length and skills to hit shots around the basket.

He hit more than 70% of his shots at the rim last year. How his game near the basket translates against Big East size and skill will be important to his success. pic.twitter.com/KKTEk84inR — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) August 5, 2022

What’s His Role?

“I’m looking forward to the addition of Bryson Mozone to the 2022-23 squad. I think he will be a great asset to our team. His ability to stretch the floor and play multiple positions will be important for our team going forward.” - Head Coach Patrick Ewing on Bryson Mozone

On paper, Mozone has more production than most transfers coming to the conference. If he can follow the path of former-Providence starter Noah Horchler, who made a similar leap from North Florida and carried his shooting rebounding ability with him, Mozone could be a starter and very successful Big East player. Horchler, however, had a year to sit and practice with the team and add weight in the strength and condition program. Even with that time, he still struggled with his size on defense at points. Mozone will be thrust into the fire immediately. Horchler also had two inches on the Georgetown-transfer, inches that provided valuable on the boards.

Mozone’s floor should be as a capable role player off the bench. He should be able to stretch defenses and give Georgetown a scoring touch deep into the rotation. If he successfully adjusts to the Big East, he could be a true asset for the Hoyas all season long.

Depending on where coach Ewing wants to use him on the floor, Mozone will be battling with Brandon Murray, Wayne Bristol Jr., and Akok Akok for playing time.