Big East offer tracker update (August 2): Welcome to August!

It was a very busy week on the recruiting trail for the Big East. Creighton got on the board with its first 2023 commit, thanks to Josiah Dotzler (Bellevue, Neb./Bellevue West) pledging his commitment to the Bluejays.

Dotzler is the No. 1-ranked prospect in his class for the state of Nebraska. The 6-foot-4 guard can be a nice local addition for Creighton.

Here’s the rest of the action from this past week, as the calendar turns to August:

New commitments:

Three-star 2023 guard Josiah Dotzler (Bellevue, Neb./Bellevue West) committed to Creighton. He is the No. 1 ranked player in his class for the state of Nebraska, according to 247 Sports.

Non-Big East commitments:

Four-star 2023 forward Xavier Booker (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) committed to Michigan State, also had offers from Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Xavier.

Three-star 2023 guard Cameron Christie (Rolling Meadows, Ill./Rolling Meadows) committed to Minnesota, also had offers from DePaul and Marquette.

Four-star 2023 guard Aden Holloway (Charlotte, N.C./La Lumiere) committed to Auburn, also had an offer from Creighton.

Four-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso (Nigeria/Putnam Science Academy) committed to Kentucky. He is also reclassifying from 2023 to 2022. Onyenso had offers from UConn, Georgetown, Providence and Seton Hall.

Three-star 2023 forward Sam Orme (Carmel, Ind./Carmel) committed to Belmont, also had an offer from Butler.

Three-star 2023 guard Ty Pence (St. Joseph, Ill./St. Joseph-Ogden) committed to Illinois State, also had offers from Butler and DePaul.

Final cuts:

Three-star 2023 forward Jordan Burks (Decatur, Ala./Central Pointe Christian) trimmed his list to six, and no Big East schools made the cut. Had offers from DePaul, Marquette and Xavier.

Three-star 2023 guard Dalen Davis (Chicago, Ill./Whitney Young) cut his list down to five. DePaul did not make the cut.

Four-star 2023 forward Devin Royal (Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central) trimmed his list to three schools and no Big East teams made the cut. Royal previously had offers from Butler, Marquette and Xavier.

Three-star 2023 center Matthew Reed (Lewisville, Texas/iSchool Entrepreneural Academy) trimmed his list to four schools and did not include Georgetown.

Four-star 2023 guard Andrej Stojakovic (Sacramento, Calif./Jesuit) excluded UConn from his Final 6 list.

New offers:

Four-star 2024 forward Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, Va./Paul VI Catholic) received an offer from UConn.

2024 guard Jalil Bethea (Warminster, Pa./Archbishop Wood) received an offer from Villanova.

2023 forward Ladji Dembele (Mali/St. Benedict’s Prep) received an offer from DePaul.

2025 guard Jake Hansen (Wauwatosa, Wisc./Wauwatosa West) received an offer from St. John’s.

2024 guard Jayden ‘Juke’ Harris (Salisbury, N.C./Salisbury) received an offer from Georgetown.

2026 guard Randy ‘R.J.’ Livingston Jr. (West Palm Beach, Fla./Calvary Christian Academy) received an offer from Georgetown.

2024 forward Drew McKenna (Baltimore, Md./Glenelg Country School) received an offer from Butler.

Four-star 2024 guard Sir Mohammed (Charlotte, N.C./Team Curry) received offers from Georgetown, Providence, Villanova and Xavier.

Four-star 2024 forward Asa Newell (Fort Walton Beach, Fla./Montverde Academy) received an offer from Seton Hall.

2024 forward Qin Pang (China/Christ The King) received an offer from Seton Hall.

2025 center Kai Rogers (Wauwatosa, Wisc./Wauwatosa West) received an offer from St. John’s.

2024 guard Caleb Williams (Washington, D.C./Sidwell Friends School) received an offer from Villanova.

Other notes:

Offer Tracker:

Transfer Tracker: