Big East offer tracker update (August 10): Dog days of summer recruiting

There’s plenty of action to report on through the recruiting trail. Sean Miller gets his first verbal at Xavier, as four-star guard Trey Green (Charlotte, N.C./Link Academy) pledged his commitment to the Musketeers. Green was offered in early June and is Xavier’s first 2023 commit.

There were also plenty of non-Big East commitments, final cuts and a ton of new offers to keep an eye on.

Here’s the rest of the action from this past week:

New commitments:

Four-star 2023 guard Trey Green (Charlotte, N.C./Link Academy) committed to Xavier.

Non-Big East commitments:

Four-star 2023 forward Coen Carr (Stockbridge, Ga./Legacy Early College) committed to Michigan State, also had an offer from UConn.

Five-star 2023 forward Kwame Evans Jr. (Baltimore, Md./Montverde Academy) committed to Oregon. Also had offers from DePaul, Georgetown, St. John’s and Xavier.

Three-star 2023 forward Kayden Fish (Kansas City, Mo./Staley) committed to Iowa State, also had an offer from Xavier.

Four-star forward Tafara Gapare (New Zealand/South Kent School), who decommitted from DePaul, is now taking his talents to UMass. He’s also reclassifying from 2023 to 2022.

Four-star 2023 guard Chris Johnson (Missouri City, Texas/Montverde Academy) committed to Kansas. Also had offers from Creighton and UConn.

Four-star 2023 guard Robert ‘R.J.’ Jones (Aubrey, Texas/Wasatch Academy) committed to Kansas State, also had offers from Georgetown and Xavier.

Four-star 2023 forward Scotty Middleton (Miami, Fla./Sunrise Christian) committed to Ohio State, also had offers from DePaul and UConn.

Four-star 2023 guard Gehrig Normand (North Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville) committed to Michigan State; had an offer from Xavier.

Three-star 2023 forward JaQualon ‘JQ’ Roberts (Bloomington, Ind./Bloomington North) committed to Vanderbilt, also had an offer from Butler.

Four-star 2023 forward Pryce Sandfort (Waukee, Iowa/Northwest) committed to Iowa, also had an offer from Seton Hall.

Final cuts:

Three-star 2023 forward Amani Hansberry (Washington, D.C./Mount Saint Joseph) eliminated all Big East schools from consideration. Hansberry announced his final five list, and DePaul, Villanova and Georgetown did not make the list.

Four-star 2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (Chantilly, Va./Paul VI Catholic) has Villanova and Xavier in his Final 5 list, but Butler and Georgetown were removed from consideration.

Four-star 2023 forward Dylan James (Winter Haven, Fla./Winter Haven) did not include Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall in his final five list.

Three-star 2023 center Michael Nwoko (Sugar Land, Texas/Prolific Prep) narrowed his list down to nine. Providence made the cut, but Creighton, Georgetown and Seton Hall did not.

Four-star 2023 forward T.J. Power (Shrewsbury, Mass./Worcester Academy) had offers from more than half of the Big East — UConn, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence and Xavier — but not a single one made his final five list.

Four-star 2023 forward Dailyn Swain (Columbus, Ohio/Columbus Afrocentric Early College) has Xavier in his final five, but Butler and Marquette didn’t make it.

New offers:

Four-star 2024 forward Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, Va./Paul VI Catholic) received an offer from Villanova.

2024 center Raleigh Burgess (Cincinnati, Ohio/Sycamore) received an offer from Butler.

Five-star 2024 forward Naasir Cunningham (West Orange, N.J./Overtime Elite) received an offer from Seton Hall.

Five-star 2024 guard Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland (Harlem, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac) received offers from Georgetown and Villanova.

2024 forward Matthew Gilhool (Elizabethtown, Pa./Westtown School) received an offer from St. John’s.

2025 guard Davion Hannah (Milwaukee, Wisc./Nicolet) received an offer from Marquette.

Five-star 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. (Rockingham, N.C./Prolific Prep) received an offer from Georgetown.

Four-star 2024 forward Yves Missi (Cameroon/West Nottingham) received an offer from Seton Hall.

Four-star 2023 guard Jace Posey (Houston, Texas/Strake Jesuit College Prep) received an offer from DePaul.

Five-star 2024 guard Cam Scott (Lexington, S.C./Lexington) received an offer from Georgetown.

2024 guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa./Keystone Athletic Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.

Other notes:

