Big East offer tracker update (August 10): Dog days of summer recruiting

There’s plenty of action to report on through the recruiting trail. Sean Miller gets his first verbal at Xavier, as four-star guard Trey Green (Charlotte, N.C./Link Academy) pledged his commitment to the Musketeers. Green was offered in early June and is Xavier’s first 2023 commit.
There were also plenty of non-Big East commitments, final cuts and a ton of new offers to keep an eye on.
Here’s the rest of the action from this past week:
New commitments:
- Four-star 2023 guard Trey Green (Charlotte, N.C./Link Academy) committed to Xavier.
Non-Big East commitments:
- Four-star 2023 forward Coen Carr (Stockbridge, Ga./Legacy Early College) committed to Michigan State, also had an offer from UConn.
- Five-star 2023 forward Kwame Evans Jr. (Baltimore, Md./Montverde Academy) committed to Oregon. Also had offers from DePaul, Georgetown, St. John’s and Xavier.
- Three-star 2023 forward Kayden Fish (Kansas City, Mo./Staley) committed to Iowa State, also had an offer from Xavier.
- Four-star forward Tafara Gapare (New Zealand/South Kent School), who decommitted from DePaul, is now taking his talents to UMass. He’s also reclassifying from 2023 to 2022.
- Four-star 2023 guard Chris Johnson (Missouri City, Texas/Montverde Academy) committed to Kansas. Also had offers from Creighton and UConn.
- Four-star 2023 guard Robert ‘R.J.’ Jones (Aubrey, Texas/Wasatch Academy) committed to Kansas State, also had offers from Georgetown and Xavier.
- Four-star 2023 forward Scotty Middleton (Miami, Fla./Sunrise Christian) committed to Ohio State, also had offers from DePaul and UConn.
- Four-star 2023 guard Gehrig Normand (North Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville) committed to Michigan State; had an offer from Xavier.
- Three-star 2023 forward JaQualon ‘JQ’ Roberts (Bloomington, Ind./Bloomington North) committed to Vanderbilt, also had an offer from Butler.
- Four-star 2023 forward Pryce Sandfort (Waukee, Iowa/Northwest) committed to Iowa, also had an offer from Seton Hall.
Final cuts:
- Three-star 2023 forward Amani Hansberry (Washington, D.C./Mount Saint Joseph) eliminated all Big East schools from consideration. Hansberry announced his final five list, and DePaul, Villanova and Georgetown did not make the list.
- Four-star 2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (Chantilly, Va./Paul VI Catholic) has Villanova and Xavier in his Final 5 list, but Butler and Georgetown were removed from consideration.
- Four-star 2023 forward Dylan James (Winter Haven, Fla./Winter Haven) did not include Creighton, Georgetown or Seton Hall in his final five list.
- Three-star 2023 center Michael Nwoko (Sugar Land, Texas/Prolific Prep) narrowed his list down to nine. Providence made the cut, but Creighton, Georgetown and Seton Hall did not.
- Four-star 2023 forward T.J. Power (Shrewsbury, Mass./Worcester Academy) had offers from more than half of the Big East — UConn, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence and Xavier — but not a single one made his final five list.
- Four-star 2023 forward Dailyn Swain (Columbus, Ohio/Columbus Afrocentric Early College) has Xavier in his final five, but Butler and Marquette didn’t make it.
New offers:
- Four-star 2024 forward Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, Va./Paul VI Catholic) received an offer from Villanova.
- 2024 center Raleigh Burgess (Cincinnati, Ohio/Sycamore) received an offer from Butler.
- Five-star 2024 forward Naasir Cunningham (West Orange, N.J./Overtime Elite) received an offer from Seton Hall.
- Five-star 2024 guard Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland (Harlem, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac) received offers from Georgetown and Villanova.
- 2024 forward Matthew Gilhool (Elizabethtown, Pa./Westtown School) received an offer from St. John’s.
- 2025 guard Davion Hannah (Milwaukee, Wisc./Nicolet) received an offer from Marquette.
- Five-star 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. (Rockingham, N.C./Prolific Prep) received an offer from Georgetown.
- Four-star 2024 forward Yves Missi (Cameroon/West Nottingham) received an offer from Seton Hall.
- Four-star 2023 guard Jace Posey (Houston, Texas/Strake Jesuit College Prep) received an offer from DePaul.
- Five-star 2024 guard Cam Scott (Lexington, S.C./Lexington) received an offer from Georgetown.
- 2024 guard Dellquan Warren (Erie, Pa./Keystone Athletic Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.
Other notes:
- If you notice an error, have news of a new offer, please feel free to tip me off—or Big East Coast Bias—on Twitter: @becb_sbn and @erapay5. I’ll update accordingly.
- Shoutout to Anonymous Eagle, Casual Hoya, Banners on the Parkway, Rumble in the Garden, The UConn Blog, and VU Hoops. We unfortunately don’t have articles on all recruits, but we got some help in filling some blanks from our fellow Big East SB Nation sites. Some recruits have clickable names, which will take you to a relevant article regarding that player.
- I recommend viewing the spreadsheet externally, since you’ll be able to use things like filters (Google Sheets has that option on the top-left, next to the print button.) and Ctrl+F (Apple+F if you’re on Mac) to help make searching for recruits easier. You’ll also have a bigger screen/window to look at the spreadsheet: Big East Offer Tracker, last updated August 10, 2022. Alternatively, you may view below.
Loading comments...