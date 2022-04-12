Brandon Murray commits to Georgetown

This one is absolutely massive. Murray was widely viewed as a top-tier transfer on the market, with 247 having him listed as the best transfer on the market.

Georgetown has landed the No. 1 transfer on the market in Brandon Murray.https://t.co/9f30AKO4lS https://t.co/dy2z8QuUIV — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 11, 2022

Assistant Kevin Nickelberry was brought in to land huge talents, and that’s exactly what he did with Brandon Murray. Murray was a top 100 talent and started 32 of 33 games for LSU last season, averaging 10PPG.

It’s pretty easy to see how talented Murray is. He can score effectively at all three levels on the floor, including a very solid ability to finish through contact. He has a good jumper, shooting above 33% from three-point range in his lone season at LSU. Murray also has very good defensive instincts in that he can defend multiple positions since he is long and quick, and is aggressive in passing lanes, averaging 1.1 steals per game last season.

It’s hard to overstate how much this changes the outlook for the Hoyas next season. Murray will come in as a lead option for the Hoyas, if not the lead option, and will be hard not to put on your preseason all-Big East awards lists. Murray is an elite talent who proved he belonged in the SEC last year, finishing third on LSU in win shares, only behind future first-round pick Tari Eason and four-year starter Darius Days.

You are going to struggle to find many transfers that rival Murray in potential. I’ll be pretty stunned if Murray isn’t getting NBA minutes in a couple of years. The 6’5” wing has the exact profile of someone who is going to make a huge jump in their sophomore year and is primed to take over an offense that needed another spark.

#LSU is down 5. Inside the final 6 minutes. A&M doubles a FRESHMAN two-guard and he stays cool and makes a HUGE play.



Brandon Murray is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/EzVeFEktNc — Noah Tingle (@noahbtingle) January 27, 2022

Brandon Murray hit 3+ three in six games this year pic.twitter.com/QNaf9ZAyxa — Intuition Hoops (@IntuitionHoops) April 7, 2022

This is exactly what the Hoyas needed. Brandon Murray is a guard with legit star potential, as outlined many times by many different writers. Murray is skilled almost everywhere you want in a two-way wing, with great defensive skills and a strong ability to finish with and through contact. It’s going to be hard to find many talents better than Brandon Murray. Welcome to the Hilltop, Brandon! Hoya Saxa!