The Providence Friars are in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1997. Their rout of the Richmond Spiders in Saturday’s Round of 32 action in the NCAA Tournament assured the Big East Conference of at least one representative in the second weekend. But the fourth-seeded Friars have yet another obstacle in front of them.

After getting through another team from the conference, it’s the Kansas Jayhawks that will meet the Friars in Chicago. The top-seeded Jayhawks edged out the Creighton Bluejays in a tight game on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.

Now, for the first time, it’s Friars vs. Jayhawks. One squad will head to the Elite Eight, where they’re just a victory away from clinching a berth in the Final Four in New Orleans.

So, how does Vegas see this game?

The opening odds for the game were released this weekend after the conclusion of the Friars’ victory Saturday. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Providence is a 7.5-point underdog to Kansas. Their moneyline is at +280, and comparatively speaking, Kansas’ is at -365.

(Click HERE to bet on the game between Providence and Kansas)

It’s kind of hard to think this line will move too much from the outset. It falls right in line with KenPom’s projection, which forecasts Kansas to win by seven.

Providence has gone 19-13 this season ATS per TeamRankings. Kansas meanwhile has gone 18-18.