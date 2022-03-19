 clock menu more-arrow no yes
THIS JUST IN PROVIDENCE IS GOING TO THE SWEET SIXTEEN!

Providence is on to the Sweet Sixteen!

The Friars are partying like it’s 1997!

By Christopher Novak
Richmond v Providence Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Providence College Friars are moving on!

With their drubbing of 12th-seeded Richmond in Buffalo, Providence earned a berth in the 2022 NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.

This is the first time the Friars have made the Regional Semifinal round in an NCAA Tournament since 1997, when God Shammgod and Austin Croshere were all aboard in Friartown.

This Friars team has been proving many doubters wrong week in and week out. Now they have a chance to do it again! They play top-seeded Kansas, who beat Creighton earlier Saturday, in Chicago on Friday.

More to come here at Big East Coast Bias! But for now, enjoy this one, Friars fans!

