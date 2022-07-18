Big East offer tracker update (July 18): Georgetown gets 4-star 2023 commit, ton of new offers and more!

Georgetown is officially on the board for 2023! The Hoyas got their first commit of the class in four-star 2023 guard Marvel Allen (West Palm Beach, Fla./Montverde Academy).

Aside from that, there were a ton of new offers sent out this week across the Big East, as the crucial July recruiting month continues. Here’s the rest of the action from this past week on the recruiting trail. The transfer portal was quiet for once:

New commitments:

Decommitment:

Four-star 2023 forward Tafara Gapare (New Zealand/South Kent School) decommitted from DePaul. Has more than 15 offers, including UConn and Xavier.

Non-Big East commitments:

Three-star 2023 guard Xzayvier Brown (Philadelphia, Pa./Roman Catholic) committed to St. Joseph’s, also had a Marquette offer.

Three-star 2023 forward Isaiah Manning (Mansfield, Texas) committed to TCU, had Xavier in his final six.

Three-star 2023 guard Brandon Rechsteiner (Woodstock, Ga./Etowah) committed to Virginia Tech, also had an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2023 guard Asa Thomas (Lake Forest, Ill./Lake Forest) committed to Clemson, also had offers from Marquette and DePaul.

Final cuts:

Four-star 2023 guard Taison Chatman (Fridley, Minn./Totino-Grace) named his final five list. Xavier made the cut, along with Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State and Virginia. Marquette and UConn did not.

Five-star 2023 forward Justin Edwards (Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Charter) trimmed his final seven down to two schools: Kentucky and Tennessee, and he will officially decide on July 25. Villanova, who was a part of his final seven, did not make the cut.

New offers:

Three-star 2023 guard Vasean Allette (Canada/United Scholastic Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.

Three-star 2023 forward Tyler Bey (Philadelphia, Pa./Fairfax) received an offer from DePaul.

Five-star 2024 center Flory Bidunga (Congo/Kokomo) received an offer from Georgetown.

Four-star 2023 forward Coen Carr (Stockbridge, Ga./Legacy Early College) received an offer from UConn.

Two-star 2023 guard Alex Cotton (Carrollton, Texas/Hebron) received an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2023 forward Mouhamed Dioubate (Queens, N.Y./Putnam Science Academy) received an offer from Providence.

2023 forward Drew Fielder (Boise, Idaho/Southern California Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.

Four-star 2023 guard Parker Friedrichsen (Bixby, Okla/Bixby) received an offer from DePaul.

2024 guard Jayden ‘Juke’ Harris (Salisbury, N.C./Salisbury) received an offer from St. John’s.

Three-star 2023 forward Boden Kapke (Victoria, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) received an offer from Butler.

2024 forward Jesse McCulloch (Cleveland, Ohio/Lutheran East) received an offer from Butler.

Three-star 2023 forward Jacob McFarland (Moreno Valley, Calif./Rancho Verde) received an offer from Providence.

Five-star 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. (Rockingham, N.C./Prolific Prep) received an offer from St. John’s.

Four-star 2023 center Isaiah Miranda (Pawtucket, R.I./Southern California Academy) received an offer from DePaul.

Four-star 2024 forward Yves Missi (Cameroon/West Nottingham) received an offer from Georgetown.

Three-star 2023 center Youssouf Singare (Mali/Upper Room Christian) received an offer from UConn.

Five-star 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, N.C./Seaforth) received an offer from Georgetown.

Four-star 2023 forward Jaylin Stewart (Seattle, Wash./Garfield) received an offer from UConn.

Four-star 2023 forward Akil Watson (Middletown, N.Y./Roselle Catholic) received an offer from DePaul.

Other notes:

Offer Tracker:

Transfer Tracker: