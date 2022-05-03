Jay Heath and Akok Akok Committed to Georgetown!

It’s been a busy past couple of days on the Hilltop. On Saturday it was announced that Jay Heath was headed to Georgetown, then earlier on Monday Night, Akok Akok announced he was committing to Georgetown, via Connecticut. The Hurley to Georgetown pipeline has officially kicked into gear.

Akok is the third intraconference transfer this offseason, with Corey Floyd going from UConn to Providence and now David Jones committing to St. John’s from DePaul. The intraconference rivalries are about to start heating up.

For Heath, he shot 43% from three last year at Arizona State and shoots over 38% over the course of his college career. Heath averaged 10.6PPG for Bobby Hurley while averaging 14.5PPG in his sophomore season at Boston College.

Heath is a legit sniper from three, you can’t leave him open or he’s going to burn you. Heath is another local prospect headed back home, after he spent his high school career at Woodrow Wilson high school, before committing to Boston College. Georgetown will be his third stop, and he will need a waiver to play next season, but that shouldn’t be too big a problem.

On the addition of Jay Heath, Patrick Ewing added that “we’re excited to bring in Jay Heath - he adds versatility and scoring.”

Meanwhile, Akok brings a legit defensive presence to the Hoyas, after being riddled with injuries in his time at UConn. The former five-star recruit has had some struggles in college, with his best season being his freshman season where he averaged 5.8PPG and 5.5RPG. Akok is a known shot blocker, who averaged 2.6 blocks that same season, and averaged 1.1 blocks per game last season. The Hoyas have been looking for an interior presence for a long time, with only one guy (transfer Timothy Ighoefe) hitting the one block per game mark last season.

On the addition of Akok, Patrick Ewing said that he liked the way “he blocks shots, shoots the ball and can be an anchor on defense,” something the Hoyas have needed for quite a while.

Georgetown was desperate for a frontcourt addition, with Ryan Mutombo and freshman D’Ante Bass being the only two frontcourt players before Akok committed. If Akok can stay healthy, I’d expect him to start on Day One and probably play some small all five for the Blue and Grey.

Both additions to the Hoyas mark significant improvements, as these guys are going to be fighting for a starting spot on Day One.