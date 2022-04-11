Big East transfer tracker (April 11): Incoming and outgoing transfers, de-commitments and more!

The transfer portal is buzzing, with plenty of action over the past week regarding players departing and several others arriving to the Big East.

Aside from that, there were some final decisions, a de-commitment, and, with the first live evaluation period of the offseason, a few late-Sunday night offers being sent out. Expect more new offers this week, but here’s a look back at all of the action over the last week on the recruiting trail.

Incoming transfers:

Akron forward Ali Ali is transferring to Butler. He averaged 13.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, shot 46.0% overall and 40.7% from beyond the arc. Ali has two years of eligibility remaining.

Junior college transfer Da'Sean Nelson has chosen DePaul. He averaged 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game at Kilgore. Nelson has three years of eligibility remaining.

Outgoing transfers:

Providence sophomore Matteus Case has entered the transfer portal.

Georgetown sophomore Kobe Clark has entered the transfer portal.

Xavier senior Spencer Cody has entered the transfer portal.

Butler forward Bryce Golden has found a destination: Loyola-Chicago.

Creighton freshman Modestas Kancleris has entered the transfer portal.

Butler freshman Simas Lukosius has entered the transfer portal.

DePaul guard Courvoisier McCauley has found a destination to spend his graduate transfer year: Indiana State.

Shortly after announcing his intent to transfer, Xavier sophomore Dwon Odom found his destination: Georgia State.

De-Commitments:

Three-star 2022 center Christ Essandoko (France/Winston Salem Christian) has de-committed from Providence. He originally held 20-plus offers, including some from other Big East schools like Georgetown, DePaul and Seton Hall.

Non-Big East commitments:

Three-star 2022 guard Avery Brown (Beacon Falls, Conn./Northfield Mount Hermon) committed to Columbia. Brown was also offered by St. John’s.

2022 guard Isaiah Foster (Brownsville, Texas/Memorial) chose Quincy, a Division II school. Foster had offers from DePaul and two other Division I schools.

Three-star 2022 guard Elijah Perkins (Middletown, N.J./Ranney School) committed to Austin Peay. Had an offer from Georgetown.

2022 forward Danny Wolf (Chicago, Ill./Northfield Mount Hermon) committed to Yale. Had an offer from DePaul.

New offers:

Four-star 2023 guard Aaron Clark (Easton, Pa./Brewster Academy) received an offer from Georgetown.

Three-star 2023 guard Kaden Cooper (Ada, Okla./The Skill Factory Prep) received an offer from Creighton.

Three-star 2023 forward Amani Hansberry (Washington, D.C./Mount Saint Joseph) received an offer from Villanova.

Four-star 2023 forward Zayden High (Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley) received an offer from Creighton.

Other notes:

