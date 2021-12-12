Seton Hall vs. Rutgers: Preview, how to watch, odds

Thursday night may always be remembered as one of the biggest nights in college basketball in the state of New Jersey. Seton Hall defeated the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns at the Prudential Center in Newark. 29 miles south, Rutgers upset the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at Jersey Mike’s Arena. What can these teams do for an encore? Battle it out for the Garden State Hardwood Trophy with the entire college basketball universe focused on the battle in Newark.

The inter-state rivals resume their rivalry after a COVID-based hiatus. The 23rd-ranked Pirates bring an 8-1 record into the contest. Rutgers comes in at 5-4 but after their first-ever win against the No. 1-ranked team in the program’s long history. Both teams bring momentum and confidence into this fierce local battle in front of a sold-out crowd in Newark.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Rutgers

Time: 7:30 ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Seton Hall -9 | Rutgers +9

Total: 137

Moneyline: Seton Hall -450 | Rutgers +340

The Pirates come into the game riding a five-game winning streak and look to avenge the 2019 loss to Rutgers at the RAC in a game Rutgers won by twenty points. They have been led by Jared Rhoden and a balanced lineup that plays nine players' consistent minutes. The Pirates may be without center Ike Obiagu who is recovering from an injury suffered Thursday evening. The Pirates will look for both Tyrese Samuel and Alexis Yetna to follow up on their strong performance against Texas.

Rutgers is led by Ron Harper Jr. whose game-winner Thursday night has been highlighted throughout the nation over the last few days. He has the ability to take games over by himself. Kevin Willard has different options at his disposal to contain Harper including his best defender Myles Cale or using the more physical Jared Rhoden as an option. Stopping Harper Jr. could be the key to a Seton Hall victory.

Additional Notes- Seton Hall leads the all-time series 40-31. Kevin Willard enters the game tied with PJ Carlesimo on the all-time wins list with 212 victories in South Orange.