The Seton Hall University Pirates travel to play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Classic versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. This battle of Big East and Big Ten powerhouses comes on the heels of the Gavitt Games. Seton Hall comes into the game 3-0 after surprising the Michigan Wolverines in Crisler Arena last Tuesday. The Buckeyes check into this game at 3-1 and hope to bounce back following a loss at Xavier. This early-season test gives both teams an opportunity to add a quality win to their resume.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Ohio State

Time: 6:00 ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports Live

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Seton Hall -2.5 | Ohio State +2.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Seton Hall -135 | Ohio State +115

Seton Hall will look to build on their hot start to the season. Coach Kevin Willard has utilized his team’s deep roster of experienced players to make a splash on the national scene.”We’re going to be one of the best teams in the country and we are one of the best teams in the country because we can play 10 guys,” Willard said.

The Pirates team defense has been relentless as they have held their opponents to 31.4% from the field and 13.3% from three-point range. Seton Hall’s offense has been balanced, led by Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale, and Bryce Aiken. Transfers Jamir Harris, Alexis Yetna, and Kadary Richmond also have transitioned into the Pirates rotation as Kevin Willard tinkers with the lineup to maximize his deep talent.

Ohio State returns from a 21-10 season last year that ended with disappointment in their NCAA Tournament Loss to Oral Roberts. Their loss at Xavier was their first true road game since March 8, 2020. The Buckeyes are led by EJ Liddell and Kyle Young that will look to impose their will on the Seton Hall frontcourt.

Additional Facts- Ohio State leads the all-time series 3-2. Ohio State assistant coach Tony Skinn is a former Seton Hall Coach. The other side of the bracket in the Fort Myer Tip-Off is the University of Florida vs California out of the Pac-12. Winners will match up on Wednesday evening.