Villanova head coach Jay Wright to retire, per report

Jay Wright is retiring from coaching.

Big East aficionado John Fanta first reported the shocking news Wednesday that Wright, 60, is stepping away from the coaching game after 21 seasons with the Villanova Wildcats.

Breaking News: Jay Wright is retiring, I am told by sources. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 20, 2022

In his 21 seasons with Villanova, Wright amassed a 520-197 record. He coached Villanova to a 244-123 record against Big East opponents. Under Wright, ‘Nova won eight regular-season Big East championships. His teams made the Big East Tournament semifinals 10 times, with six Championship Game appearances and five Big East Tournament titles. And of course, is a two-time National Champion, leading the Wildcats to the title in 2016 and 2018.

Wright amassed six Big East Coach of the Year awards and was named the Associated Press Coach of the Decade for the 2010s. He also was a two-time recipient of the Naismith College Coach of the Year award in 2006 and 2016.

Wright’s reported successor is Fordham Rams coach Kyle Neptune, which also comes from Fanta.

Jay Wright leaves an indelible mark behind him at Villanova. There has never been anyone more successful and it will be difficult to ever fill those shoes. Wright was of course enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 induction class, and one would think a statue will be built somewhere on The Main Line one day.

Congrats to Jay Wright on a successful coaching life. Best wishes to him and his family on his post-coaching life.