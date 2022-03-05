Even on the final day of conference play, there are still many teams who are fighting for seeding positioning in the upcoming Big East Tournament.

This includes the Marquette Golden Eagles. They are currently 10-8 in conference play and 18-11 overall. It’s been up and down for Marquette in their most recent stretch of games. After home wins against Georgetown and Butler, they lost on the road to Creighton and DePaul. In their most recent game against the Blue Demons, Marquette was outscored by 15 in the second half en route to a 91-83 loss.

Justin Lewis led the way with 26 points but the Golden Eagles struggled with turnovers. She committed 17 mistakes with the ball. Shaka Smart’s team will be looking to get back on track and finish the regular season on a high note on Senior Night. In terms of their seeding, Marquette can only be the 5th or 6th seed in the Big East Tournament. They will be scoreboard watching to see what’s happening between Seton Hall and Creighton. If the Pirates win then Marquette has to get a victory in order to get the 5th seed. However, a Creighton win would mean that Marquette will avoid the 6th seed no matter what.

Marquette’s opponent, the St. John’s Red Storm, doesn't have to worry about final day seeding scenarios. They are already locked into the 7th seed and the result of this game or any others won’t change it. The Red Storm are 8-10 in Big East play and 16-13 overall. They snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday with an 81-66 win at home against Xavier.

St. John’s outscored the Musketeers by 11 in the second half and had five players finish with double-digit point totals. Tareq Coburn had 20 points while Julian Champagnie scored 19 and eight rebounds. Aaron Wheeler notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. With their place in next week's games set in stone, this could serve as an opportunity to rest guys. However, it’s also totally reasonable to see the Red Storm go all out to finish the regular season on a high note.

How to watch, listen, and stream

Game Time: 9 PM ET

TV: FS1

Radio: XM Radio Channel 391 (St. John’s) | 94.5 ESPN (Marquette)

Stream: Fox Sports App (where streaming is available)

Gamblin’ Odds

Odds: Marquette is a 4.5-point favorite. But you can find spreads of four and a half as well.

Record ATS: Marquette (15-11-1) | St. John’s (13-11)

O/U: The total is set at 160.5 but you can also find over/under numbers at 160 and 161 too.

(All info via the Action Network)

Last Time They Met

This will be the 40th meeting between the two schools. Today will be the first matchup of the season as the game at St.John’s was canceled due to COVID protocols. Marquette currently leads the series 23-16.