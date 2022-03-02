One game separates the UConn Huskies (21-7, 12-5) and the Creighton Bluejays (19-9, 11-6) in the Big East standings. Since the two teams will face off on Wednesday night, that fact has great significance. As 10-7 Marquette is on their heels with two remaining, a win would mean plenty for either side of this equation. Both teams are on hot streaks too. UConn has won five games in a row, while Creighton was also on a six-game win streak before a loss at Providence.

How to watch UConn vs. Creighton

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: UConn -4 | Creighton +4

Total: 136.5

Moneyline: UConn -170 | Creighton +150

Although Creighton has gotten hot, they have declined a bit of late. In their last three games, the Bluejays have a negative average scoring margin of -5.7. Which is to say: They’ve allowed, on average, 77.3 points per game in this stretch while only averaging 71.7 points on offense. By comparison, UConn is playing great ball lately. Their margin of +7.3 was gained by averaging 76.3 points over that run while allowing, on average, just 69.0 points.

But the Bluejays have an advantage here: The game is being played in their next. At home this season, Creighton has excelled. Especially on defense. They’ve allowed just 62.9 points per game in home games this season. It’s one of the better marks in that category in the country. So, UConn will have to bring their best. The good news for them is they have averaged 73.8 points per game on the road this season. So they’re pretty adept at scoring in arenas outside the state of Connecticut.

I’m looking for this game to be one of the most exciting games we’ve had this year. There’s a lot on the line between these two teams, each of whom has caught fire as March has surfaced. We could be looking at a potential Big East Tournament semifinal game here. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the party.