On January 26, Seton Hall lost by 10 points to Marquette. The loss dropped them to 12-7 and 3-6 in the Big East. It looked like Seton Hall’s audacious 9-1 start was going to turn into a mirage. But the Pirates have since righted the ship. They’ve gone 6-2 since that moment in time and have won each of their last three games. The Pirates currently lay claim to sixth place in the Big East with this run underneath them.

I do not need to talk at length about Georgetown. You know the deal by now, folks.

How to watch Georgetown vs. Seton Hall

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch Online: CBSSports.com

As you might guess, Seton Hall has a sizable advantage over Georgetown.

Statistically, Georgetown can’t hang with the Pirates. While their 3-point shooting is a plus, the problem is that the Pirates’ defense from deep is quite good. The Pirates rank inside the Top 50 in 3PT FG% allowed (30.8%). Georgetown’s free throw shooting has also been a bright spot too. The Hoyas have shot 74.2 percent from the line. But again, they are bested by Seton Hall’s mark in that category (76.3%).

Furthermore, Georgetown has been poor on the road. The Hoyas’ -11.3 average scoring margin ranks as one of the worst of the bunch. Seton Hall at home? They stand with a +j9.2 margin and are nearly averaging 75 points per game in New Jersey. With the Hoyas allowing nearly 80 points per game on the road, this could be a potentially horrific matchup.

Georgetown’s season hasn’t been great and you don’t need me to tell you that. The most looming issue is the dread of a winless Big East season. I fear that might become a reality and that this game between the Hoyas and Pirates won’t quell those fears either.