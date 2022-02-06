The Providence Friars are 19-2! And while much has been made about luck and all that, games are still to be played. The Friars will take the floor against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Hoyas, 6-14, have had trouble with the Friars in recent years. It is true that it is a 3-3 split over the last six meetings. Widening the stretch though to the 2013-14 season, when the Big East was reformatted, Providence owns a 12-4 record over Georgetown. As the game’s in D.C., it might be worth noting that the Friars are also 5-3 since 2013-14 in D.C.

How to watch Providence vs. Georgetown

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Providence -6.5 | Georgetown +6.5

Total: 146

It will be interesting to see how Providence fares here. They have obviously been rolling and pose a threat to keep that trend going against the Hoyas. Georgetown hasn’t done a good job on defense, especially not in Big East play. They rank near or at the bottom in most of the primary defensive categories in conference play per KenPom. Their offense hasn’t done much better either beyond 3-point shooting. But this should be a game that Providence could well roll in.

Providence has put up the second-best mark in Big East play from beyond the arc. They’ve shot 36.3 percent from deep, with only Marquette posting a better number to this point (39.3). Georgetown’s mark of 34.7 percent is solid, but their defense can and likely will create issues. Especially when, flipped around, Providence has done a stout job at preventing 3-pointers in Big East play, ranking fourth in that category.

This is a matchup between the team at the top of the Big East standings and one at the very bottom. Georgetown hasn’t won a single conference game yet while Providence is seeking their 10th win of Big East play. These two teams couldn’t be going in more opposite directions and I’d be humbly surprised if that proved any different on Sunday.