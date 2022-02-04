Seton Hall vs. Creighton: Preview, how to watch, online streaming

The Seton Hall University Pirates welcome the Creighton Bluejays to the Prudential Center on Friday night. The Pirates come into the contest with a record of 13-7 (4-6 Big East Record) and coming off a victory on Wednesday night. Bryce Aiken’s status is still unknown at this time. The Pirates are coming off losing four out of five before the win versus Georgetown. The Pirates will also look to end a four-game losing streak against Creighton.

Creighton enters the game with a record of 13-7 (5-4 Big East Record). They are coming off an upset victory of the University of Connecticut earlier this week. During the upset, the Bluejays did lose Ryan Kalkbrenner (ankle) for the rest of the game. He looks to be available for today’s game, but the last time that Kalkbrenner had a bum ankle, Creighton put up 41 points against Villanova in 40 minutes of action. Creighton hopes to win the first game in a pivotal series against Seton Hall in regards to the tournament bubble, while also attempting to put up a 65+ point game for the first time since their game against St. John’s on the 19th of January.

Seton Hall will be looking to build on their win Wednesday night. Tray Jackson tied a career-high with twenty-one points and the Pirates shot well from three-point range. Jamir Harris has also been heating up from outside shooting nine of nineteen (47.4%) from outside over the last three games. Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale, and Ike Obiagu will look to lead this team to another Big East Victory.

How to watch Seton Hall vs.Creighton

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Additional Notes- Seton Hall leads the all-time series 14-10.