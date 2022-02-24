The Seton Hall Pirates picked up a much-needed win at the Prudential Center in Newark late Wednesday night. With their 66-60 victory over the Butler Bulldogs, the Pirates improved to 8-8 in Big East play.

The Pirates and Bulldogs went into the half tied up at 34 points when senior Jared Rhoden hit a jumper as the buzzer sounded. Coming out of the half the Pirates came out firing and never looked back. The Pirates went up by as much as 16 before Butler went on a run and would cut it to within two. That’s the closest the Bulldogs would get, though, as the Pirates would pull off the 66-60 win.

Jared Rhoden led the way for Seton Hall with 17 points and connected on 3 out 4 field-goal attempts. Tyrese Samuel is developing into the player the Pirates have been hoping he would be, he had 15 points and 5 rebounds on the day.

The next game for the Pirates will be against Xavier on the road at the sold-out Cintas Center. This game will have major implications for both teams as we draw closer to Selection Sunday.