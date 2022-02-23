How to watch Butler vs. Seton Hall

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

The Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 6-11 Big East) will visit the Seton Hall Pirates (16-9,7-8 Big East) tonight at the Prudential Center. Seton Hall comes into this one ranked 35th on KenPom while Butler stands at 138th.

The Pirates come in looking to make a statement. The past 4 games for the Pirates have been decided by single digits, in which they have gone 2-2 during that stretch. The Pirates have been struggling in Big East play after going 9-1 in their non-conference schedule. This is one of the must-win games for the Pirates. A loss to Butler would severely hurt the Pirates' resume as we are only a few weeks away from Selection Sunday. The Pirates will likely be without graduate student Bryce Aiken and Coach Willard has said possibly for the rest of the season.

Butler comes in looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to Providence in their last game. The Bulldogs allowed Providence to come back from a 40-24 early in the 2nd half and Providence was able to force OT and secure a victory over the Bulldogs. Although the Bulldogs will likely not be in the NCAA tournament, the NIT tournament will still be an option for the bulldogs. Since the NCAA has taken over the NIT selection, no team with a losing record has made the NIT tournament. Butler currently sits at 13-15, which means they would need to win at least two of their final three games to have a shot at the NIT tournament.

This game has implications for both teams and it will likely be a great Big East battle. A win for the Pirates would be ideal in moving towards the NCAA tournament. A win for the Bulldogs may be the confidence boost that they need at just the right time as we head into March.