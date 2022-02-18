Butler vs. St. John’s 2022: Preview, how to watch, odds

How to watch St. John’s vs. Butler

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch Online: CBSSports.com

Betting Odds

Spread: St. John’s -7.5 | Butler +7.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: St. John’s -335 | Butler +260

The Butler Bulldogs and St. John’s Red Storm will tip off early on Friday evening at the ripe hour of 5 p.m. ET.

The Red Storm are on the heels of a major upset win against Xavier. The Johnnies went to Cincinnati and defeated the Musketeers 86-73 on Wednesday night. Two days later, they’re back in action in their homeland of Queens, New York. St. John’s is now a respectable 14-11 on the season but stands at 6-8 in Big East play. This despite winning three of their last five conference outings.

Butler meanwhile has caught some fire. The Bulldogs upset Marquette in Indy last Saturday and then followed that win up with a 73-71 victory at DePaul. So as winners of two in a row and four of their last seven, Butler has propelled themselves up to an even .500 record (13-13). They are still in the hole in Big East play at 6-9, but a late run could prop them up further. You just never know.

Both Butler and St. John’s have been pretty strong of late. Each has scored about 70 points per game in the last three contests. Both defenses have been averaging at most 70.3 points per game allowed. The big advantage lies with the Johnnies, however. They are a very good home team this year, with a +7.9 differential. Butler is at -9.3 on the road and only averaging 58.4 points per game in away contests.

That is simply not going to get it done in any way and if that trend continues, St. John’s should cruise to victory here.