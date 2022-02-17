St. John’s boatraces Xavier

Julian Champagnie scored 27 points en route to an 86-73 win for the St. John’s Red Storm. The Red Storm dusted up the Xavier Musketeers in a major road victory in Cincinnati.

The win, much needed for the Johnnies, puts them at 14-11 on the year and 6-8 in Big East play. The loss trips Xavier up, as the Musketeers fell to 17-8 and 7-7 in league play.

Champagnie’s 27 points led both sides in the contest. He shot 9-for-19 from the floor and 7-for-7 from the free throw line in a very impressive showing. He added five assists, three steals, a block, and just two turnovers in 35 minutes.

Aaron Wheeler, Montez Mathis, and Tareq Coburn joined Champagnie in double figures. Coburn scored 13, Wheeler 11, and Mathis 10. The Red Storm had 24 assists on the night with four players: Champagnie (5), Dylan Addae-Wusu (5), Posh Alexander (4), and Joel Soriano (4) having at least four assists.

Jack Nunge, as usual, led the charge for the Musketeers. The accomplished 7-footer scored 22 points on the night, leading all Musketeer scorers. Paul Scruggs followed with 16 and Zach Freemantle posted 10. Adam Kunkel and Dwon Odom each finished with nine while Colby Jones scored seven.

St. John’s is back in action on Friday night against Butler. Xavier meanwhile will face UConn next on Saturday.