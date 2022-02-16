The Marquette Golden Eagles were 15-6 not too long ago. After defeating Seton Hall on January 26, the Golden Eagles had reeled off seven wins in a row and were one of the hottest teams in the nation. Since then they’ve gone 1-3 with losses to Providence, UConn, and most recently Butler on Saturday. Now the Golden Eagles return home where they’ll welcome the Georgetown Hoyas. It’s not been since January 1 that MU has lost a home game. The Hoyas? Well... they’re looking to win a game in 2022. They have lost 14 games in a row going into the night. How depressing is that?

How to watch Marquette vs. Georgetown

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Marquette -13 | Georgetown +13

Total: 154.5

Moneyline: Marquette -900 | Georgetown +600

Put it simply, Marquette is heavily favored for many reasons. I think there’s been some cause for concern for Marquette but Georgetown has been so woeful I’m not sure it matters. Especially since the game is on the road. Georgetown is scoring just 68.7 points per game away from D.C. and allowing 80.3 points. Marquette has been a + home team this year on the other end. They’ve posted an average point differential of +7.7. MU is allowing, on average, about as many points (68.8) at Fiserv Forum as the Hoyas are scoring in all their road games.

While MU has gone through this rut the Hoyas have still been markedly worse. MU has a -1.3 differential over the last three contests... to the Hoyas’ -11.0. MU’s given up 79.3 points per game in this run. Georgetown has allowed 83.3 points per game over the last three.

Rebounding is about the only advantage that the Hoyas have in this game. Especially so on the offensive glass, where they’re out-rebounding Marquette on average by over 5.0 offensive boards (11.2 to MU’s 6.1). But with Georgetown’s woeful shooting and other areas of weakness it’s hard to figure they have any wriggle room.

MU figures to get off the schneid in this game. I’d be pretty surprised by any other result.