How to watch Creighton vs. Georgetown

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Creighton -4 | Georgetown +4

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Creighton -170 | Georgetown +150

The 14-8 Creighton Bluejays are traveling out east for a Big East matchup on Saturday. They’ll land in Washington D.C. where they’ll take on the Georgetown Hoyas who’ve had anything but enjoyment this season. The Hoyas are an abysmal 6-16 and are mired in a 12-game losing streak and haven’t won a single Big East game yet in 11 tries.

This is the start of a quick home-and-home weekend series between Creighton and Georgetown as the two teams will meet again on Monday night in Omaha.

Obviously, the storyline in this one will be if the Hoyas can get their first Big East win of the year. Throughout all their misery, Georgetown statistically has been a better 3-point shooting team than Creighton. That’s a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing out, but the stats do not lie. Perhaps if the Hoyas can catch fire from deep against the 320th-ranked 3-point offense in the country they can capture that elusive win. But that’s a tall task for a team that hasn’t won a single conference game this year. So, until they do it, I will pick against the Hoyas in this one and go with Creighton.