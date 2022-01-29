The UConn Huskies have caught fire. After a pause that didn’t have them playing from December 21 all the way to January 8, the Huskies have rebounded splendidly. After a loss to Seton Hall on aforementioned January 8, they’ve since won each of their last four games. They are now tasked with looking to make that five. The Huskies will face DePaul in the Windy City on Saturday evening. The Blue Demons have been playing poorly of late. They’ve lost eight of their last nine games including three in a row. In their last two games, they’ve failed to even score 50 points, losing 60-47 to Creighton and then 67-43 to Villanova. The 9-1 start feels like it never even happened, so here we are now.

How to watch DePaul vs. UConn

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

UConn has maintained strong defensive play all season. That’s held true in Big East play where at times they’ve dominated. They have the #1 2-point field goal defense in the Big East this season with a mark of 43.2 percent allowed. Their perimeter defense could be considerably better but they’ve limited possessions and shots and kept teams off the board as a result.

DePaul’s sour play has mostly been rooted in poor defense. Teams have shot a Big East-worst 40.4 percent from the perimeter against the Blue Demons in conference lay. That + a mark of 48.7 percent inside and an eFG% of 52.8 percent will leave a mark. A very painful mark that’s really hard to remove. Offensively they haven’t cut the mustard either. They’ve shot poorly and not made the most of many of their offensive possessions.

The Blue Demons’ offensive struggles loom larger considering the defense they’re set to face. UConn has a +5 road average point differential, and while that’s below DePaul’s +8.3 at home, it’s a really strong mark on the road. I would suspect the Huskies keep all that going here and handle their business in this game.