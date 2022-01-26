Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Preview, how to watch, odds

How to watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Seton Hall -6 | Marquette +6

Total: 146

Moneyline: Seton Hall -235 | Marquette +190

The red-hot Marquette Golden Eagles are riding high. Winners of each of their last six, MU is making a strong push up the Big East ladder during conference play. They’ll hope to grab their seventh win in a row on Wednesday night but will have to hit the road to do so. They’re teed up to face the Seton Hall Pirates in New Jersey.

Seton Hall has been sputtering of late. After a 9-1 start, they’ve dropped five of their last eight games. This includes an 84-63 loss earlier this week to St. John’s at Walsh Gymnasium. Now they’ll have to quickly turn around and try and right the ship. The issue? Well, as we said, they’re facing arguably the hottest team in the Big East right now and one of the hottest in the entire country.

MU in their last three games has outscored Seton Hall’s output over that timespan by over 10 points. MU’s avg. scoring margin of +5.0 in that span pastes Seton Hall’s -5.3, and they’ve MU has also been hot from deep in this timespan too. They’ve shot 44.2 percent over their last three games from 3, which really outpaces Seton Hall’s mark of 32.7 percent.

In addition, Seton Hall’s run of late has been mired in turnovers. They’ve committed an average of 19 per game with a TO/Play ratio of 20.5 percent. Marquette meanwhile? They’ve committed just 10.7 turnovers/game over the last three and have a TO/Play of just 14.7 percent. If that trend continues, it’s another advantage pushed to MU.

It is true that Seton Hall has been quite an adept home team this year. They’ve outscored opponents by more than 12 points on average in home games this season and have averaged 78.1 points per game in those contests. But Marquette is road-capable. The Golden Eagles have a positive scoring margin on the road this year (+1.4) and do average over 70 points per game in road contests. They shoot over 35 percent from 3 on the road with an eFG% north of 53 percent.

In all earnest, I think Marquette just keeps rolling here. They right now are the better team between these two squads and I suspect that will ring true again Wednesday evening.