How to watch Seton Hall vs. St. John’s

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via Action Network)

Spread: Seton Hall -7 | St. John’s +7

Total: 151

Moneyline: Seton Hall -315 | St. John’s +245

For the second time in three nights, the Seton Hall Pirates and St. John’s Red Storm will play against each other. The quirky scheduling this season has the Johnnies and Pirates playing each other after taking aim at one another on Saturday. In that matchup, Seton Hall defeated the Red Storm, 66-60. The Johnnies had another pretty dismal effort shooting the ball and were plagued by that all night. Seton Hall didn’t shoot much better but was still able to wrestle away the win.

If St. John’s wants to win, first and foremost they will have to bottle up Myles Cale. Cale had been struggling to get it going a bit lately but had a prodigious showing against the Red Storm. He scored 21 points on 16 shots, grabbed nine rebounds, posted two assists, and committed only two turnovers in 37 minutes. Cale’s efforts are a sign of his truest abilities, so the Red Storm will have to target him.

They’ll also just have to get it together shooting. In their last three games, they’ve averaged just 70.7 points per game. They also only average 72.3 points per game on the road this year and are being outscored by more than 10 on the road on average. Seton Hall, meanwhile, has a +16.4 average differential at home this season. What’s more, the game is not being played at Prudential Center. Instead, it’s at Walsh Gymnasium, which could prove interesting as it’s a much more intimate venue.

I likely expect the same result this time around. St. John’s has really struggled against quality teams this year and Seton Hall is a pretty top-quality squad. The Red Storm are in a two-game losing streak that I think extends to three by night’s end.