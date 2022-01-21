UConn were winners over Butler for the second time in three days. Two nights after defeating them 76-59, the Huskies beat the Bulldogs, 75-56. The victory is the third win in a row for UConn, who’ve now won four of five and five of the last seven.

Tyrese Martin starred for the Huskies in the victory. Martin scored 27 points in 37 minutes of action and needed just 17 shots to get there. He went 7-for-10 on 2-pointers and 4-for-7 on 3-pointers, looking sharp from all areas of the floor. Martin added six boards, two assists, and two steals. While he had three turnovers, the good outweighed the bad in this one for him and the Huskies.

Adama Sanogo and Isaiah Whaley scored 15 and 11 points respectively meanwhile. Sanogo finished one rebound shy of another double-double showing but did have three blocks on his line. Whaley had a double-double as he recorded 10 boards to go with his 11 points.

BU got 16 points from Chuck Harris and 10 from Aaron Thompson but was otherwise snuffed out. They shot just 48.4 percent on 2-pointers (15-for-31) and 21.1 percent (4-for-19) on 3-pointers.