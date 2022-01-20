Providence propels to victory over Georgetown

Providence powered themselves to victory on Thursday against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Friars earned an 83-75 win on Thursday evening, improving to 15-2 on the year and 5-1 in Big East play.

Four players hit double figures in the victory over the Hoyas. Al Durham and Ed Croswell each put up 15 points, Noah Horchler chipped in 14, and Nate Watson turned around a 10-point showing. Croswell’s 15 came on a perfect 7-for-7 night from the field. He went 1-of-2 on his free throws, explaining where that one isolated point came from. Croswell also picked up a steal and three blocks on the night too.

Justin Minaya might not have gotten into double figures but he had a strong effort all around. Minaya scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out five assists, and had just one turnover in 37 minutes of play.

Donald Carey led all scorers with 21 points while Kaiden Rice followed him with 19. Aminu Mohammed joined the other two in double figures with 12 points on the evening.