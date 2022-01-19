How to Watch

Time and Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha NE

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Records: St. John’s (10-5, 2-2) || Creighton (10-5, 2-2)

Rankings: St. John’s (#89 KenPom) || Creighton (#55 KenPom)

Betting Odds

Spread: St. John’s +5.5 (-115) || Creighton -5.5 (-115)

O/U: 149.5

Heading into this Wednesday night game between St. John’s and Creighton, both teams find themselves playing each other at exactly the right time. They’re each sitting on 10-5 overall records with 2-2 marks in conference play. They can be found smack dab in the middle of the Big East standings. Depending on how this game goes, it could be an indicator of how the remainder of the season will unfold.

Creighton hasn’t exactly had a good stretch of games recently. After a high-flying 2-0 start to the conference season with wins against Villanova and Marquette, they’ve hit a skid. They’ve dropped their last two games to then-19th-ranked Villanova and then-17th-ranked Xavier. In a run of just four games, we have seen both the good aspects and the bad. Now comes the task of getting their season back on track and avoiding their first three-game losing streak since 2019.

Then again they have only played three times over the last 33 days due to Covid postponements by their opponents. So it might be a case of rust and a lack of active play that hit the Bluejays in this stretch.

On the St. John’s side of things, the Johnnies had both good and bad showings as of late. The bad was an overtime loss to UConn last Wednesday where Mike Anderson’s team played poorly down the stretch. The good was a Sunday blowout win over Georgetown. The Johnnies looked composed and in much better form as everyone on the roster made a meaningful contribution.

It is tough to gauge from either of these results what exactly is next for the Red Storm. They have yet to have a solid run of form in conference play. It seems that the best that they can get is when Julian Champagnie, Posh Alexander, and Dylan Addae-Wusu are all clicking together.