The Uconn Huskies are back in action on Tuesday night. The 11-4 Huskies, 2-2 in Big East play, welcome the Butler Bulldogs to town. This begins a rapid-fire two-game-in-three-days sequence for these two squads. BU looked listless in the 82-42 decapitating they ate against Villanova on Sunday. Last we saw UConn though they defeated St. John’s in OT last Wednesday. They’ve been back and forth the past few weeks but they’re hoping to coalesce this time around.

How to watch Butler vs. UConn

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: UConn -13 | Butler +13

Total: 126.5

Moneyline: UConn -1000 | Butler +650

UConn holds a titanic advantage over Butler in this matchup. Whether there are few if any areas where BU holds an advantage and even if they do, they typically turn out pretty inconsequential.

The one area of weakness that UConn should look out for is turnovers. UConn has committed far more turnovers than Butler has per game in the last three games. They’ve averaged 15.7 over the last three, good for a TO% of 18.2 percent. They will absolutely have to cut that number down, lest they commit costly mistakes.

BU is going to have to hope for an unusually off night for the Huskies at home. UConn has been awesome at home this season and Butler hasn’t fared well at all on the road. They’ve averaged just 55 points per game in road affairs while UConn’s averaged 83.4 per game at home. What’s more, the Huskies average 37.2 percent from 3 at home while BU hoists up a mark of 27.9 percent on the road.