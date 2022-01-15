The Marquette Golden Eagles are winners of three in a row heading into Saturday. The Golden Eagles will be pursuing their fourth win in a row when they host the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday. The Pirates are on the heels of a 96-92 loss to the DePaul Blue Demons on Thursday afternoon in Chicago. They are hoping to bounce back from that loss, but they face a red-hot squad that’s been sneakily very good.

How to watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook_

Spread: Seton Hall -1.5 | Marquette +1.5

Total: 152.5

Moneyline: N/A

Marquette has been scorching hot heading into play. We talked of their three-game winning streak and the numbers suggest they’ve been really damn good in this run. They have an average scoring margin of +23.7 over their last three. They’ve scored an average of 89 points per game on this stretch and have allowed an average of 65.3. They’ve shot 41.1 percent from deep on this run as well, so they’re prodigious just about everywhere.

The key for Seton Hall to extinguish MU might just be to hope they revert back to form. MU’s been a pretty strong group but Seton Hall does outdo them in a number of efficiency categories. That goes for both offense and defense as well. One department is rebounding. Whether that has a strong impact on Saturday’s game is yet to be seen. But if there’s one area to exploit, it’s on the boards.

Marquette has Villanova and Xavier next before a trip out to New Jersey for a return bout vs. The hall. This is an extremely pivotal stretch as they are scheduled to play four KenPom Top 30 teams: Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, and UConn, and five KP Top 50 teams — those four including Providence — over their next seven games. Seton Hall meanwhile has a double-shot of Marquette in this game and in three with two matchups sandwiched between against St. John’s.

Thus, both teams are in need of wins so this should be a scrappy affair in Milwaukee.