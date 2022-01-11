DePaul vs. Marquette 2022: Time, preview, how to watch, odds

The 10-6 Marquette Golden Eagles and 9-5 DePaul Blue Demons are teed up to meet Tuesday night. Milwaukee plays host to this matchup between two Big East teams looking to break out of the lower quadrant of the conference. The Golden Eagles are 2-3 in Big East play while the Blue Demons have not nabbed a win in four conference games yet. MU is on a small, two-game winning streak after racking up wins over Providence and Georgetown. DePaul still hasn’t won in 2022, as they are losers of each of their last four games after a 9-1 start.

How to watch DePaul vs. Marquette

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Marquette -6.5 | DePaul +6.5

Total: 146.5

Moneyline: Marquette -290 | DePaul +230

DePaul and Marquette’s offenses haven’t been particularly amazing this season. The Golden Eagles have turned things up in Big East play though and have succeeded in great ways. They rank first in eFG% in Big East play, 2nd in 2PT FG%, and 3rd in 3PT FG%. This is probably where we mention that DePaul ranks 10th, 5th, and 11th in those categories against Big East opponents this year.

For DePaul to win this game they’re simply going to have to buck their trends. They’ve been poor on offense and defense in Big East play. They’re in need of a serious turnaround or they’ll risk what was a stupendous start to the season under first-year head coach Tony Stubblefield. But they’re going to have to crack some serious codes. That includes MU’s defense, which ranks first in the Big East in AdjDE, eFG%, 2PT FG% allowed, and 3PT FG% allowed this conference season.

Marquette would be wise to try and build off these performances. The overall numbers for them are still pretty average or slightly above. In order to take the next step this season, they’re going to need to keep raising the bar. They’ve set a strong standard for themselves this conference season and they will hope to keep that train moving along now.