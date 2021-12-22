UConn defeats Marquette, 78-70

The UConn Huskies were winners on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The Huskies triumphed 78-70 over the Marquette Golden Eagles. MU failed to protect home court and fell to 0-2 in Big East play, while UConn jumped up to 1-1 after losing the opener to Providence.

RJ Cole, Tyrese Martin, and Andre Jackson accounted for 55 of UConn’s 78 points. Martin led with 25 while Cole scored 20. Cole was a stealthy 7-of-12 and 5-for-5 from the free throw line and added nine rebounds to his line.

Justin Lewis scored 20 points for Marquette in the loss as his strong campaign continues. Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 points but was the only other double-figure scorer for MU on the night. Kam Jones and Kur Kuath each had eight points while David Joplin and Tyler Kolek dropped in seven.

UConn outpaced Marquette at the free throw line all evening. They went 16-for-18 from the line and by comparison, the Golden Eagles shot just 13-for-17.

UConn is currently scheduled to face Xavier next Tuesday, December 28. Marquette is currently scheduled to face St. John’s on December 29.