Georgetown basketball: Hoyas topple Howard, 85-73

Georgetown rolled ahead of Howard and won 85-73 on Wednesday night. The Hoyas’ third win in a row tees them up to a 6-4 record, as they’ve dug themselves out of an early hole this season.

Howard opened up a lead as large as nine, as the Bison were up 31-22 in the first half. But the Hoyas raced ahead afterward. The middle 20 of the game was where the difference was made. The Hoyas outscored the Bison 46-33 during that time period, shutting them down and out of the game in the process.

The Hoyas collected five double-figure scorers. Leading the way was Tyler Beard, who scored 23 points off the bench. He shot 3-for-4 from the 3-point arc and went 6-of-10 at the free throw line.

Four of the Hoyas’ five starters entered double figures as well. Collin Holloway (15), Donald Carey (14), Malcolm Wilson (13), and Dante Harris comprised that quartet. Aminu Mohammed scored just four points in a rough game where he fouled out after just 22 minutes of action.

Howard’s Kyle Foster led with 26 points, while Tai Bibbs and Elijah Hawkins finished with 16 and 11 respectively.

Georgetown has one final nonconference game before Big East play begins. They’ll take on TCU in D.C. on Saturday.