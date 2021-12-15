The 5-4 Georgetown Hoyas are winners of two in a row heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Howard Bison. The Hoyas have reeled off wins over UMBC and rival Syracuse, who they freshly squeezed on Saturday. They’re hoping for the first three-game win streak they’ve had in the regular season since December 17-28 of 2019. Like Georgetown, Howard enters the game with a 5-4 record. They reeled off a three-game winning streak to start the season, including a win over Bradley. They’ve then lost four of their last six, including to the Big East’s Villanova Wildcats. After losing back-to-back games to Austin Peay and Mount St. Mary’s, they rebounded with a win over the American University Eagles on December 4.

How to watch Georgetown vs. Howard

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Georgetown -10.5 | Howard +10.5

Total: 158

Moneyline: Georgetown -550 | Howard +400

The thing that intrigues me the most about this matchup is the perimeter shooting. Both are inside the Top 20 nationally in 3-point shooting this season. The Hoyas rank 13th with a mark of 39.3 percent while the Bison rank 18th with a mark of 39 percent. With both teams not defending the 3-point arc tremendously well this season, are we in for a shootout? It’s possible! Howard isn’t taking too many 3s, even with their high percentage, but the Hoyas don’t do too great so we could be in store for something fun.

Be on the lookout to see how Aminu Mohammed follows up his epic performance against Cuse. The freshman scored 23 points on 7-of-14 from the field with 13 rebounds and five assists. He’s posted double-digit rebounds in four of his last five games and could be in line to do it again. He could very well be the best player on the floor in this game.