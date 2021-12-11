4 UCLA travels to Milwaukee to take on Marquette: Preview, how to watch, odds

Schedule Note: Due to an issue with UCLA’s aircraft resulting in travel delays, Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Marquette in Milwaukee will now tip off at 8:30 PM CT. The game will be televised on FS2. This game was previously scheduled for 1:30 CT. #mubb x #BIGEASThoops — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) December 11, 2021

Marquette (8-2) hosts their sixth major conference team (most in Big East) in non-conference play in #4 UCLA (7-1). UCLA is also the fourth ranked team Marquette will play this season. There will be a plethora of NBA talent on the court. UCLA has three players in the top 50 on ESPN’s NBA Draft Big Board. Peton Watson slots in at 17 on the list, Jaime Jacquez Jr at 33, and Johnny Juzang at 46.

For Marquette to keep up, they will need a big performance from their leading scorer Justin Lewis who finds himself at 35 on the big board. Last season, UCLA beat Marquette at home 69-60 behind 18 points from Jacquez Jr. UCLA has won three straight (with one being a forfeit due to COVID) since losing to Gonzaga. Marquette bounced back from their road loss to Wisconsin by beating Kansas State on the road.

How to Watch

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: FS2

Stream: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: UCLA -7 | Marquette +7

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: UCLA -300 | Marquette +235

Stat Leaders (per game)

Points: MU - Justin Lewis 15.7 - UCLA - Johnny Juzang 17.1

Rebounds: MU - Justin Lewis 7.7 - UCLA - Myles Johnson 6.8

Assists: MU - Tyler Kolak 5.5 (24th in NCAAB) - UCLA - Tyger Campbell 3.8