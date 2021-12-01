Seton Hall vs. Wagner: Preview, how to watch, odds

The Seton Hall University Pirates welcome the Wagner Seahawks into the Prudential Center on Wednesday evening. The #25th ranked Pirates are continuing to define their rotation and minutes in preparation for hosting the Texas Longhorns next week. The Pirates three transfers Kadary Richmond, Alexis Yetna, and Jamir Harris continue to settle into their roles with their new team. They have each had successful individual performances in helping the Pirates get off to a 5-1 start.

Senior Jared Rhoden continues to lead the Pirates in scoring and has been tremendous since returning after missing the season opener. The Pirates will continue to be without Myles Cale as he continues to recover from a strained groin. The Pirates look to continue their strong start as the calendar turns to December.

How to watch Seton Hall vs.Wagner

Time: 7:00 ET

TV: FS2

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Seton Hall -16 | Wagner +16

Total: 136

Moneyline: Seton Hall -1500 | Wagner +850

Wagner comes into the game at 2-0 and returns to the court after a COVID-induced hiatus. The Seahawks have not played since November 13th after multiple Tier 1 personnel received positive covid tests. After postponing three games Wagner may face some rust but are the preseason favorite to win the Northeast Conference. Coach Bashir Mason’s squad is led by Alex Morales and Elijah Ford.

Seton Hall is off to their best start since the 2017-2018 season when they began the season 9-1. They will continue to try and find their defensive groove without their best perimeter defender Myles Cale. The Pirates will look to improve their three-point shooting which they have struggled with during the early going.

Additional Notes: Seton Hall 26-6 all-time versus Wagner and 20-1 at home. The Pirates bench has been strong outscoring opponents reserves 187-86 through their first five contests. First-year Seahawks coach Donald Copeland spent the last four seasons at Wagner as an assistant coach. PJ Carlesimo spent time coaching at both schools during his coaching career.