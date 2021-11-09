The Butler Bulldogs are back and head into action on opening night in the Big East. After a dismal 10-15 campaign last year, Butler is hoping for better results this time around in 2021. They’ll start the year off with a nonconference matchup against IUPUI. There’s not too much optimism around the IUPUI program, as the Jaguars were picked to finish dead last in the 2021-22 Horizon League preseason poll.

How to watch Butler vs. IUPUI

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

This game and others will be aired in a brand-new format. FS1 is going with a Whiparound, NFL RedZone-type broadcast for the opening night of Big East play.

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Butler -26 | IUPUI +26

Total: 143.5

Moneyline: Butler -2500 | IUPUI +1200

This game should be easy pickings for a Dawgs team looking to find their bite again. Butler has quite an edge in this one and will be brought along by their seniority. Five seniors lead this squad, including Jair Bolden and Bryce Nze.

But lots of attention should be supplanted on Chuck Harris. The young guard out of Gonzaga College High School in D.C. led the team in scoring last year with 12.9 points per game. What does he have for an encore? He’ll get a chance to start off right on Tuesday. In an exhibition game against UIndy, Harris led the way with 20 points.

Freshman Jayden Taylor got the start in the game against UIndy. He was the lone incoming freshman to start the game, as he was joined by Harris, Nze, Aaron Thompson, and Bryce Golden. Freshman Simas Lukosius logged 23 minutes in that exhibition game, so you may expect to see lots of him on the night as well.

At all costs, Butler will hope for a win and to get out of here healthy.