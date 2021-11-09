Creighton vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff: Time, preview, how to watch

Alex O’Connell and the new-look Creighton Bluejays are out to start the year on a high note. The Jays return to their nest at CHI Health Center Omaha to welcome the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Out of the SWAC, the Golden Lions went 4-21 in last year’s abbreviated season and were eliminated in the first round of the SWAC Tournament. Creighton, meanwhile, went 22-9 and finished second in the Big East behind Villanova.

How to watch Creighton vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

This game and others will be aired in a brand-new format. FS1 is going with a Whiparound, NFL RedZone-type broadcast for the opening night of Big East play.

Creighton is looking very different this year. Their top six leading scorers from a year ago have all departed the program. AOC and Shereef Mitchell are the two leading scorers, each with 3.4 and 3.3 points per game a season ago. So you’ll be seeing a lot of different players suiting up for the Jays than you’ve seen recently.

In their exhibition game against Upper Iowa, the Jays started AOC, Ryan Hawkins, and freshmen Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arthur Kaluma, and Ryan Nembhard. KeyShawn Feazell and freshmen Rati Andronikashvili, Trey Alexander, John Christofilis, and Mason Miller had each allotted at least 10 minutes in that game. One should probably expect the same for this one.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was picked to finish 11th out of 12 in the SWAC Men’s Basketball preseason poll. They were still a safe distance from Mississippi Valley State, who you’ll see St. John’s take on this evening. The player to watch will be Shaun Doss. Doss averaged 15.9 points per game last year and has averaged double figures one each of the last three seasons.