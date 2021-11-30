Georgetown vs. Longwood: Preview, how to watch, odds

The 2-3 Georgetown Hoyas are back in action on Tuesday night. The Hoyas will play host to the visiting Longwood Lancers of the Big South Conference. The Lancers are 4-3 on the early season but come in as losers of their last two. They fell 64-53 to Western Carolina and then 62-61 to Old Dominion in Norfolk last Friday. They opened the year with a loss to Iowa, before rattling off four straight to Virginia Lynchburg, Mid Atlantic Christian, American University, and UMBC. The Hoyas, meanwhile, lost their two matchups in the Wooden Legacy to San Diego State and St. Joe’s. Each team comes into the game hoping to get off the schneid.

How to watch Georgetown vs. Longwood

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Georgetown -8.5 | Longwood +8.5

Total: 137

Moneyline: Georgetown -400 | Longwood +300

Neither team has set the world on fire this season. The 4-3 Lancers and 2-3 Hoyas come in pretty evenly matched. Longwood has a decent advantage in the rebounding department, but their offensive numbers aren’t enormously better. Georgetown’s offense has been pretty average, although their 3-point shooting has been great. They’re shooting 38.2 percent for the season so far from deep and protecting the perimeter well too.

They’ve only given up 29 percent from deep, this with a 3-point rate allowed of 47.6 percent. Teams are shooting at will against them from deep, but those shots just aren’t falling at all. Is that a mirage or a sign of things to come? Time will certainly tell. In a game where both teams’ specialties come from deep, there could be a lot of 3-point shooting in this game.

We’ll be following this one closely, obviously. The Hoyas sure could use a 3-3 start with tough games looming in December. Any unnecessary holes dug in, and Georgetown will have some tough sledding once conference play starts up again.