UConn falls to Michigan State in Battle 4 Atlantis

The UConn Huskies are headed to the third-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

After a valiant second-half effort, the Huskies ultimately fell to the Michigan State Spartans. The 64-60 defeat at the hands of MSU is the first of its kind for UConn this year, as they now sit at 5-1 on the young season. Their matchup with the VCU Rams will determine if they can nab a third-place result in this tournament while Sparty and the Baylor Bears play in the final.

UConn fell down 32-24 at the end of the first half. They then outscored the Spartans 20-14 in the first 10 minutes of the second half, giving them a run for their money. Down the stretch, the Spartans were able to maneuver their way around the Huskies. Thanks to a very interesting foul call on RJ Cole, the Huskies were absent one of their best shot-makers for their final sequences.

Cole, Tyrese Martin, and Adama Sanogo finished in double figures on the day. They each scored 10, 16, and 18 points respectively. Martin and Sanogo each posted double-doubles, collecting 12 and 10 rebounds respectively. Sanogo also added six blocks, an assist, and a steal with two turnovers in 34 minutes.