2021 Maui Invitational: Butler downed by Texas A&M

Butler has been left to loathe in Las Vegas after these first two days of the Maui Invitational.

After eating a demoralizing loss to Houston Monday, the Bulldogs took the floor Tuesday to hopefully avoid the same fate. Avoid they did not, as the Texas A&M Aggies sent them to the loss column again with their 57-50 win.

Granted, this result could’ve been so much worse. The Aggies went scoreless from the 8:53 mark all the way down to the 4:32 mark. They went four minutes and change without a bucket, but all Butler could muster during that stretch were five points. BU shot just 37 percent in the second half and 2-of-9 from 3-point range.

On the whole, it was another dismal effort from the field for the Bulldogs. They shot 36.2 percent from the floor, 25 percent from 3, and 64.7 percent from the FT line.

Texas A&M on the whole didn’t fare too much better. They shot 31.8/33.3/47.1 in the second half and 41.2/36.4/52.4 on the whole. Their 48.3/40.0 percent mark in the first half, along with a 3-for-4 effort from the FT line, most likely was the biggest reason they were able to spur their way to victory.

Butler will look to avoid going winless in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.