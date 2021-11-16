The Seton Hall University Pirates travel to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines, the number four ranked team in the country. This matchup is a rematch of the 1989 National Championship Game that was won by Michigan in overtime. This is one of the spotlight games in the yearly Gavitt Tip-Off Games as the Pirates look to upset the Wolverines on their homecourt. This early-season test for the Pirates is a benchmark to see their progress on the national scene.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Michigan

Time: 9:00 ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Michigan -8.5 | Seton Hall +8.5

Total: 138.5

Seton Hall will look to continue its sharpshooting, tenacious defense, and balanced offensive attack that has helped them jump out to two convincing victories to kick off the new season. They have received strong efforts from their veteran leaders including Myles Cale, Ike Obiagu, and Bryce Aiken. They have also received impact minutes from transfers Kadary Richmond, Alexis Yetna, and Jamir Harris. The return of Jared Rhoden to the lineup on Sunday was critical in being ready for the challenge of Michigan.

Juwan Howard’s squad is the Preseason Favorite in the Big 10 and is dreaming of a trip to the Final Four. Center Hunter Dickinson, one of the top big men in the college game, will be a big test for Seton Hall’s front line. He returned after testing the water for the NBA Draft and is primed for an enormous season as he utilizes the feedback from the draft process to prepare for his future in the NBA.

The group is transitioning from last year’s team that made it to the Elite Eight before falling to UCLA. They lost four of their six top scorers but have reloaded with the top recruiting class in their country including Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. The talent Juwan Howard has amassed is based on the strong culture he has created at his alma mater.

The key for the Pirates will be how they handle their first true road game since March 2020. They have the roster depth, experience, and defense that could lead to the upset. The X- Factor will be how the Seton Hall big men handle Dickinson. If they can control the center we could be looking at an upset that sends ripples throughout the college basketball universe.

Additional Facts- This is the first meeting between the two teams since December 1989. The Wolverines are 2-0 lifetime against Seton Hall in this series. Multiple NBA scouts are expected to be in attendance for the early season clash. Seton Hall has never defeated a Top 5 nonconference team in a road game heading into tomorrow’s battle in Crisler Arena.