Seton Hall basketball: Pirates tear up Yale, 80-44

The Seton Hall Pirates dominated the Yale Bulldogs Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center winning 80-44. Alexis Yetna led a balanced Seton Hall attack with fifteen points. The Pirates came out early and jumped out to a quick lead of 15-2 and Yale never threatened. The Bulldogs fell to 2-1 after the loss.

Seton Hall welcomed back Jared Rhoden to the lineup after missing the season opener versus Fairleigh Dickinson with an ankle sprain. He scored eight points and grabbed ten rebounds in twenty-one minutes of action in his return from an ankle sprain. Khadary Richmond flashed his star power with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Seton Hall’s depth helped them play tenacious defense led by Ike Obiagu’s three blocks. Seton Hall was able to slow down a Yale offense that had averaged 89,5 points per game during the young season. Seton Hall was able to play strong defense and contest shots which never allowed Yale into a consistent offensive flow. The Bulldogs were led by Jalen Gabiddon’s first career double-double with fourteen points and eleven rebounds.

Seton Hall turns its attention to its Gavitt Games opponent the University of Michigan on Tuesday night. Michigan could be a top-5 team after the polls are released on Monday. This rematch of the 1989 National Championship Game is a major test for the Pirates after a quality win versus an overmatched Yale squad Alexis Yetna said, “We really feel we have great momentum heading into Michigan on Tuesday,” Seton Hall will get a chance to make a big statement on the national stage against the Wolverines.