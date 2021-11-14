NOTE: This article was written by new Big East Coast Bias writer, Scott Passner. We are working on the onboarding process with Scott.

The Seton Hall Pirates gear up for their second game of the young season on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. The Pirates host the Yale Bulldogs of the Ivy League. This matchup is the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Bulldogs come flying in at 2-0 and are the preseason favorite in their conference. Yale has already bested Vassar and UMass this week. This battle between two potential tournament squads should be a competitive contest that could be a factor in quality victories this March.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Yale

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Seton Hall -12.5 | Yale +12.5

Total: 147

Moneyline: Seton Hall -760 | Yale +525

Seton Hall will look to build on its season-opening victory versus FDU. One key factor that led them to victory was their three-point shooting led by Jamir Harris, Myles Cale, and Bryce Aiken. The team shot fifty-four percent from downtown and will look to grow on Wednesday’s performance.

Another factor was their defense and shot-blocking. The Pirates’ size and depth overpowered FDU behind Ike Obiagu’s five-block performance. The Pirates interior defense will look to slow down the Yale offense that is averaging 89.5 points per game to start the season.

Yale, as well as the entire Ivy League, are back on the court this week for the first time since March 2020 based on Covid-19. They are led by seniors Azar Swain and Jalen Gibbidon leading a deep roster. Coach Jim Jones’s high-powered offense is a great test for Seton Hall heading into their upcoming game against Michigan.

The status of Jared Rhoden is still unknown as he is day to day with an ankle injury. His absence on Tuesday gave coach Kevin Willard the opportunity to give his deep roster more playing time. The Pirates have been bolstered by high-impact transfers including Kadary Richmond, Jamir Harris, and Alexis Yetna. The added depth is something that Seton Hall will need to challenge in the Big East standings this year.

Additional Facts- This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2011. The Pirates are 3-1 lifetime against Yale in this series that began in 1925. Myles Cale comes into the game after reaching the one thousand point milestone on Wednesday evening. Yale’s Matthue Cotton scored a career-high twenty-three points in the win over UMass.

