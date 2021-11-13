Georgetown certainly did not have a fun start to the season.

The Hoyas opened up with a loss to the Ivy League’s Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday afternoon. The defeat was the first time Georgetown’s lost a season opener since beginning the 2015-16 campaign with a double-overtime loss to Radford.

The Big East’s second loss of the season came thanks to a dismal performance from the floor. Georgetown shot 39 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. A second-half performance of 51.9 percent and 45.5 percent from the 3-point line didn’t do enough to get the win. They put themselves in a mighty big hole in the first half, going down 37-21 into the break. The Hoyas shot 28.1 percent from the floor and 25 percent from the 3-point arc in the first 20 minutes, and by comparison, Dartmouth went 46.7/38.9 in those categories.

Aminu Mohammed debuted with 17 points and six rebounds. Ryan Mutombo meanwhile debuted with six points and three boards on the afternoon. Donald Carey joined Mohammed in double figures with 14 points but was the only other player to hit that mark.

Taurus Samuels led all scorers with 23 points. Brendan Barry had 19 and Ryan Cornish scored 14 points to give the Big Green three double-figure scorers.

The Hoyas will hope to pick up the pieces on Tuesday when they host American.