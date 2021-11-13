UConn basketball: Huskies bully Coppin State in 89-54 win

The UConn Huskies bullied their way to victory on Saturday afternoon.

Powered by the defense and five double-figure performances, UConn emerged victorious against Coppin State. The Huskies defeated visiting Coppin State 89-54 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Adama Sanogo stood out for the second consecutive game. Sanogo fell one rebound shy of a double-double but scored 20 points and was nearly unstoppable. He shot 10-of-13 from the floor as Coppin State simply had no answer for him whatsoever.

UConn had four other double-figure scorers to join Sanogo in that category. RJ Cole (16), Tyrese Martin (15), Akok Akok (12), and Jalen Gaffney (11) were all uberly productive in the victory. Akok, Gaffney, and Martin were all deft from 3-point range. The trio combined to shoot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc. The team as a whole only shot 33.3 percent, but obviously, this trio had a terrific performance either way.

This was thorough domination by UConn. They led in points off turnovers (28-8), total rebounds (50-38), second-chance points (21-6), bench points (33-20), and points in the paint (44-18). They also led in fast-break points (21-9), steals (11-3), assists (24-8), and darn near every other category.

UConn has two remaining games before their trip to Atlantis. They take the floor again this coming Wednesday against LIU.