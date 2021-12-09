Seton Hall Hosts #7 Texas

The Seton Hall University Pirates welcome the University of Texas Longhorns into the Prudential Center on Thursday evening. This Big East vs Big 12 Battle is a clash of two Top-25 teams that both look to claim a big early season win. The Longhorns bring a 6-1 record into the matchup along with their number seven ranking in the AP Poll. The host Pirates are 7-1 and ranked number twenty-three.

Seton Hall comes in after a strong offensive performance against Division II Nyack College 113-67. Jamir Harris led the team in scoring with twenty-three points including six three pointers. The Pirates continued to show off their depth which included seventy-three points from the bench. The Longhorns also boast a deep and balanced team as six players have led the team in scoring through the first seven games. They are coming into the game with a five game winning streak.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Texas

Time: 6:30 ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

The two teams both boast a strong defensive style that could separate the two teams in the end. The Pirates plus seventy on rebounds for the year and rank top thirty in blocked shots and three-point defense. They welcomed back fifth year Senior, Myles Cale, who anchors the interior defense. Texas’ defense is top in the Big 12 allowing only 55.3 per game to opposing teams.

Texas is led offensively by Timmy Allen, Marcus Carr, and Tre Mitchell. Coach Chris Beard in his first year is still looking to build chemistry with his experienced squad that includes some key transfers. Coach Beard is high on Seton Hall’s outlook for the season.“You just look at Seton Hall and you know they’re going to have a chance to win a championship,” Beard said at a press conference on Sunday.

Additional Notes- Texas leads the all-time series 2-1 and won the last matchup on December 4, 2004. Kevin Willard enters the game with 211 wins, one shy of Seton Hall Legend PJ Carlesimo. Seton Hall will host Rutgers University on Sunday night in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.