Big East-Big 12 Battle Extended for Two Seasons

The Big East announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the Big 12 to extend The Battle for two more seasons. The conferences are now set to continue their scheduling alliance through the 2024-25 season.

The original agreement was for four years and was set to expire after this season. It included ten games to be played between teams from the two conferences each year dating back to 2019-20.

The extended agreement includes an expansion of the schedule from ten games to eleven in each of the two additional years. The Big 12 will host six of the eleven games in 2023-24, and the Big East will host six games in 2024-25.

Through three seasons of play, the Big East holds a 16-10 record in The Battle. The Big East won the first year with an 8-2 record, and the two subsequent seasons have each ended in a tie. Four of the ten scheduled games in 2020 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule for this year was previously announced and will proceed as scheduled.

Nov. 29 Baylor at Marquette

Nov. 30 Providence at TCU

Nov. 30 Georgetown at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 Kansas State at Butler

Dec. 1 Creighton at Texas

Dec. 1 Oklahoma State at Connecticut

Dec. 1 Seton Hall at Kansas

Dec. 3 Oklahoma at Villanova

Dec. 3 West Virginia at Xavier

Dec. 4 St. John’s at Iowa State